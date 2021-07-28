Qumu (QUMU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Qumu to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Qumu has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 96.16% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. On average, analysts expect Qumu to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.51. Qumu has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QUMU. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 815,600.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qumu were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

