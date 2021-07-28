Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $39.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 88.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 77.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

