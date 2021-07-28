Radix (EXRD) Trading 18.3% Higher This Week

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Radix has a market capitalization of $113.21 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

