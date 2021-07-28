Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Colliers Securities

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

RDWR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 140.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Radware will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Radware by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

