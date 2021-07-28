Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0269 on Major Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 168.5% higher against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $12.13 million and $140,421.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00036379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00123275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.13 or 0.99621941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.42 or 0.00792332 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

