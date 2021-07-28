Rajeev Singh Sells 700 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalara alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -230.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.94. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 427.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 24.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.