Rapid7 (RPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD stock opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $115.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders have sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.