Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTLR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.