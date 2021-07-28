Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Domtar in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of UFS stock opened at C$69.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -18.76. Domtar has a twelve month low of C$27.20 and a twelve month high of C$70.07.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

