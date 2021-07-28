Raymond James Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $53.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

NYSE:BSX opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 455.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,246 shares of company stock worth $22,662,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4,255.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 33,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

