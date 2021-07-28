Raymond James Raises Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $30.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 122,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

