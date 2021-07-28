Rayonier (RYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Rayonier to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RYN stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.87 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,782. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

