Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 40.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 119,837 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RC stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

