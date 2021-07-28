Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Down 69.8% in July

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the June 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,764,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RLBD stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 393,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10. Real Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.30.
About Real Brands
