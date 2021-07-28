Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Down 69.8% in July

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the June 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,764,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RLBD stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 393,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10. Real Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.30.

About Real Brands

Canadian American Standard Hemp, Inc develops proprietary materials processing technology that processes hemp biomass into isolate. The company produces tinctures, capsules, topical products, vape cartridges, and oral sprays that contain cannabidiol isolate. Its brands include American Standard Hemp, WA Lingual Melts, Honest Hemp Company, IFUSE Drinks, and CBD THERA.

