Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.

Shares of O opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

