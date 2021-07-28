Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/19/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/14/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/25/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on the stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,252 ($107.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,998,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,193. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,923 ($116.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,350.62. The company has a market capitalization of £108.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.34.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

