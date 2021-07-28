Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cedar Fair (FUN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN):

7/20/2021 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

7/19/2021 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/6/2021 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/30/2021 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FUN traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 934,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.83) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $8,326,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $23,596,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

