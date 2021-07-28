Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,100 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,568.33 ($98.88).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

