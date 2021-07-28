Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,100 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,568.33 ($98.88).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

