Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5,600.00

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and last traded at GBX 5,751.60 ($75.14), with a volume of 4005282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,225 ($81.33).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The stock has a market cap of £41.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,428.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

