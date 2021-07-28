Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RBGLY stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 562,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,418. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.