Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

RBGLY stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. 562,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

