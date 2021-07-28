Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

RBGLY traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 562,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,418. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

