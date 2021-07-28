Redd Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,099.71 or 0.99892456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00028789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00067194 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

