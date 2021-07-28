ReddCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $58.44 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $58.44 million and $121,943.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,304.31 or 0.99903158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00028698 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.92 or 0.00968988 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.02 or 0.00344584 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00381585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005773 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00067444 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004085 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.