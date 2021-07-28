Refereum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.85 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $48.22 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.74 or 0.00741709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.