regents capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,304,945 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,304,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686,000. Vipshop accounts for 92.6% of regents capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. regents capital Ltd owned 0.49% of Vipshop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,359,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

