Regions Financial Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

