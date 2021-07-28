Regions Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.