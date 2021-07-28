Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $178,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,599 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RF remained flat at $$19.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 113,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,404. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

