Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 174 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $15.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,611.00. 92,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,442.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

