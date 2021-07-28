Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 269 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,185,327.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,344,960. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $407.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $384.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

