Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 165,553 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165,553 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

IAU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336,881. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

