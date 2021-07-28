Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 12,231 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.36% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.77. 1,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,779. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.84. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.22.

