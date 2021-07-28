Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 3,154 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.76. 1,949,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,148,902. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $256.51 and a twelve month high of $368.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

