Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 784,482 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21.

