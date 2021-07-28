Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,360 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $159.35. 287,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,100. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.