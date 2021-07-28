Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 4,499 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.16. 812,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,939,459. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.