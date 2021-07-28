Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.95

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 3604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

