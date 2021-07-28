ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Up 11.6%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares rose 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 40,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,075,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

SOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

