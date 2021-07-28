ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Up 11.6%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares rose 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 40,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,075,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.
SOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 2.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.