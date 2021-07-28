ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNeuron Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of ReNeuron Group stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67. ReNeuron Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

