Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LegalZoom.com, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LegalZoom.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

LZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of LZ opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

