Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.89.

Shares of TRP opened at C$61.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.34 billion and a PE ratio of 25.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.31%.

In related news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

