Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Banc of California, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Banc of California in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43.

BANC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NYSE BANC opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.37. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $882.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,200 shares of company stock worth $643,094. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 44.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 216,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.6% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 649,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

