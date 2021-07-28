Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 28th (AOCIF, APYRF, CADNF, DPSGY, HRUFF, LBLCF, MSFT, SHOP, SNMSF, TECK)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 28th:

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from C$55.00 to C$71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$146.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$127.00 to C$137.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

