Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 28th (AOCIF, APYRF, CADNF, DPSGY, HRUFF, LBLCF, MSFT, SHOP, SNMSF, TECK)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 28th:

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF)

had its target price raised by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from C$55.00 to C$71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$146.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$127.00 to C$137.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

