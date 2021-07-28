Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vitru (VTRU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vitru (NASDAQ: VTRU):

7/22/2021 – Vitru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

7/21/2021 – Vitru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

7/15/2021 – Vitru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

7/14/2021 – Vitru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

7/3/2021 – Vitru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

7/2/2021 – Vitru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 2,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,951. Vitru Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $403.52 million and a PE ratio of 33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vitru Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

