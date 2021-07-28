Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for M&T Bank (MTB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) recently:

7/22/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $171.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $128.68 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – M&T Bank is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

MTB traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $135.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,842. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $174,481,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

