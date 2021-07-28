Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RF Industries (RFIL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2021 – RF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

7/17/2021 – RF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

7/16/2021 – RF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

7/9/2021 – RF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

7/8/2021 – RF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

6/3/2021 – RF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

6/2/2021 – RF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $6.75 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 53,818 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

