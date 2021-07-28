Research Analysts Set Expectations for Deutsche Telekom AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Deutsche Telekom in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DTEGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

DTEGY stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.23. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

