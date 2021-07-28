Research Analysts Set Expectations for Matador Resources’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTDR. Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.52.

MTDR opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

