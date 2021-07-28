Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.99.

RESN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.72 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Resonant by 1,153.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resonant by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the first quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Resonant by 55.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 157,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RESN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 609,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,656. The company has a market cap of $175.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24. Resonant has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

